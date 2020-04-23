Decatur to reopen Point Mallard Golf Course Friday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Point Mallard Golf Course in Decatur will reopen on Friday, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
The course closed in March out of precaution as the coronavirus pandemic hit Alabama. Several other area golf courses remained open while enforcing social distancing rules.
Point Mallard has been operating with only essential personnel to keep the grounds maintained and everything functioning behind the scenes. The rest of the staff returned Wednesday to make one final push for the reopening.
New rules will be in place as the golf course opens. Each motorized cart will be limited to on rider and golfers will need to stay six feet apart. The course is also only available by appointment to groups of four or less, and tee times are scheduled 20 minutes apart. The clubhouse, grill and driving range are closed.
