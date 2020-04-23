Boaz City Schools partner with Baylor University to provide students with free meals

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A program based in Texas is helping children 750 miles away in Boaz.
Brandy Tarvin is the Child Nutrition Director for Boaz City Schools.
She organized curb side pickup of school lunches when Gov. Kay Ivey ordered school buildings closed.
But a stay-at-home mandate in early April meant the meals also had to be put on hold. Now an idea that started in Waco, Texas at Baylor University is going national.
The Meals-To-You program allows qualifying students on free or reduced lunch to receive breakfast and lunch during the week.
'Fortunately, our free and reduce rate is 67 percent. So, almost 70 percent of our students are receiving those benefits at school and they really do rely on us for their breakfast and their lunch," said Tarvin.
The meals will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service for up to two weeks.
“From what I understand it will all be shelf -stable, so food safety should not be an issue or concern. Now once the items are open they will need to be refrigerated," said Tarvin.
Most importantly, Tarvin said their goal for the meal program is to keep students safe and provide them with resources to help them finish out the school year strong.
““Our children cannot learn if they are not safe, if they are not fed. Even though they are not in the school building and we are not able to give them the meals our safe, we want to make sure they have the adequate nutrition,” said Tarvin.
The last day to sign up for the Meals-To-Go program is Friday, April 23. You can click here for more information.
