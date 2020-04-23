Beef is in demand, so why are local cattle farmers in trouble?

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama cattle farmers are struggling to keep up with a surge in demand for beef, along with depressed prices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a run on grocery stores, with meat being a key item most shoppers pick up. The Executive Vice President of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, Erin Beasley, said prices for consumers are soaring, grocery stores can barely keep up, but prices for feeder calves are down. “People are just scared and getting what they can,” Morgan County Farm Federation President Mark Byrd said. “Meats and proteins, pork, farm prices are very low and that is hard to understand. Demand is high and prices are depressed.”
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the disconnect is causing some farmers to sell directly to consumers. Lawrence County farmer Mitchell Henry says some cattlemen are losing their shirts, and he’s barely breaking even. Henry said his operation purchases 500-pound calves, grows them to 900 pounds and then transports them to a feed lot in the Midwest. That company boosts the calves’ weight to about 1,400 pounds each and then sells them to one of the major slaughterhouses in that region. He said if he holds onto the cattle awaiting a better price, he’ll lose money. “We don’t have a choice,” he said. “If we wait, we’ll lose money because the cattle are eating feed and not gaining weight."
Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Stan Pate says he believes the problem will correct itself soon when restaurants reopen. Henry isn’t convinced. “I’m not feeling very optimistic about it. The economy is down. People don’t buy as much beef when there is a recession,” Henry said.
