Beef is in demand, so why are local cattle farmers in trouble?

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the disconnect is causing some farmers to sell directly to consumers. Lawrence County farmer Mitchell Henry says some cattlemen are losing their shirts, and he’s barely breaking even. Henry said his operation purchases 500-pound calves, grows them to 900 pounds and then transports them to a feed lot in the Midwest. That company boosts the calves’ weight to about 1,400 pounds each and then sells them to one of the major slaughterhouses in that region. He said if he holds onto the cattle awaiting a better price, he’ll lose money. “We don’t have a choice,” he said. “If we wait, we’ll lose money because the cattle are eating feed and not gaining weight."