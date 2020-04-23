Athens business owner selling T-shirts, face masks to help feed children

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens business owner is partnering with his wife to help children in need right now.
Randy McKinney owns Athens Athletics. He is selling T-shirts and face masks.
A portion of the proceeds go toward the Full Tummy Project. The organization donates food to children so they do not go hungry.
McKinney’s wife is an educator. He was inspired by some information about child hunger she shared with him.
“We get so caught up in, get content and don’t realize what’s going on with all the kids and stuff. There’s some kids that the only meals they get during the days are in school,” said McKinney.
T-shirts and masks are $10 each. $1 for every $10 goes directly to the hunger program. The remaining money goes to supplies and employees to help keep people working right now.
