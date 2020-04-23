Alabama’s House Members give Gov. Ivey recommendations to reopen the economy

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) – Congressman Bradley Byrne believes Governor Kay Ivey should announce her plans to reopen Alabama’s economy by Friday to give business owners a chance to get everything in working order. Congresswoman Terri Sewell wants to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations before she can support reopening businesses. Congressman Robert Aderholt would like to see antibody testing and hospitals to operate on a non-crisis basis.
At the request of Governor Kay Ivey, each Member of Congress from Alabama formed working groups, with business owners, doctors, CEOs, state lawmakers, mayors and economic advisers and put together recommendations for how and when Alabama can get back to work.
The congressmen and congresswomen agreed a balanced approach was necessary for reopening businesses, weighing the importance of public health and the need for people to get back to work.
Congressman Mo Brooks wrote in his report, “It cannot be stressed enough how important it is for the State of Alabama to act immediately on these recommendations. Every delay day causes more economic suffering by Alabama citizens. Every delay day is a nail in the coffin of otherwise income and job-producing enterprises. At some point, the job creating business is dead, forever, to the detriment of all of Alabama.”
Congresswoman Martha Roby advised there “must be an increase of personal protective equipment (PPE) available and more testing capacity.”
Congressman Gary Palmer said he has received reports from business owners that some of their workers have applied for and received approval for unemployment compensation. He said there needs to be more oversight of unemployment benefits to make sure those who truly are suffering because of this crisis get benefits.
Congressman Mike Rogers suggested that going forward, the state work with businesses to create “resiliency” so if there were to be another crisis like the current one, the “economy is much better prepared.”
Governor Kay Ivey will review each recommendation alongside her Coronavirus Task Force and is expected to make a decision prior to April 30.
