Ala. legislative session scheduled to resume on May 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers will not meet for the legislative session next week, House and Senate leaders announced Thursday. Instead, the session is scheduled to begin May 4.
Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the resumption. He said legislators’ focus will be on passing the Education Trust Fund and General Fund budgets which have been hurt by the pandemic. Lawmakers will likely meet until May 18.
“Our goal for the remainder of this session is to conduct the people’s business and to position Alabama to repair the economic damage that has been done," McCutcheon said. "We remain confident that Alabama’s best days are ahead of us and we remain eager to being the work that will get us there.”
They will also focus on passing local pieces of legislation.
“It is imperative that we continue to meet and finish out the session as we move to reopen Alabama. The people elected us to lead and send us to Montgomery to pass budgets and keep the state moving forward,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said in a press release.
McCutcheon, who is on Gov. Kay Ivey’s Coronavirus Task Force, said he believes the governor should begin reopening the economy starting May 1 in phases.
Ivey told WSFA last week that she is prepared to call a special session later in the year if needed.
