Shelter working to find home for nine dumped doggies

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Several animal groups are coming together to try to find homes for nine puppies found abandoned on the side of the road in Limestone County this week.
The pups were inside a plastic bin near Baker Road and New Cut Road, according to Priscilla Blenkinsopp. She’s the director at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. She tells our news partners at the News Courier that the dogs were found by a passing motorist on Tuesday and brought into the shelter.
Within a couple of hours, A New Leash on Life and Furget Me Not found out about the incident and jumped in to help the shelter find new homes for the animals.
Blenkinsopp wants to use this situation to spread awareness in the community that the shelter accepts animal drop-offs, no questions asked. "We would much rather they bring them here than leave them by the side of the road where they could be hit by a car,” she said. Dumping animals in the county is illegal, as is leaving them behind at the shelter after hours. If you want to drop off your animals, the shelter’s hours are below:
1701 U.S. 72 West in Athens
• Mondays — 7 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.;
• Tuesdays through Fridays — 9 a.m.noon and 1-4:30 p.m.; and
• Saturdays — 9 a.m.-noon.
