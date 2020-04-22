Resources for those still waiting on stimulus payments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Stimulus payments started rolling out to some Alabama residents last week.
If you have not received your stimulus, check the following stories for the information that may help you.
COVID-19 Stimulus Tracker
The Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Get My Payment tool guides users through a process where they can submit their personal bank account information if they did not use direct deposit in the past for their tax refunds. This will allow for faster payments, as delivering paper checks may not begin until May.
People who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and have a Social Security number are set to receive a $1,200 payment under the law. Married couples who file joint returns will receive $2,400 if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.
Parents will receive $500 for each qualifying child.
SSI and DISABILITY
Those Social Security recipients wondering when their CARES Act stimulus check will arrive should rest assured it’s coming.
Last week, the Social Security Administration announced that Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, recipients will get their payments directly from the U.S. Treasury Department no later than early May.
Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries (who don’t normally file taxes) will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from the Treasury Department. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.
WHAT IF I DID NOT FILE A TAX RETURN?
If you didn’t file a tax return, you may need to click the link here to submit info through the IRS to get a stimulus check from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.
Americans who filed taxes for 2018 or 2019 don’t need to do anything.
The IRS will automatically send the one-time, $1,200 payments using the provided information.
Information to have available for any of these resources:
- Full name, current mailing address and an email address
- Date of birth and valid Social Security number
- Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one
- Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one
- Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one
- For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse
