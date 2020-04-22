Program offers teletherapy to students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful for students working from home. Wellstone is making mental health resources available for students.
Wellstone has collaborated with Madison County Schools and Huntsville City Schools to offer a school-based therapy program. Wellstone is currently serving new and existing clients in person and through teletherapy. Since the school systems closed, Wellstone has served more than 1,200 clients.
You can find more details on the program here.
