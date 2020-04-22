Police: 2 officers injured during Decatur burglary call

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police say two officers were injured by a burglary suspect on Wednesday.
Police responded to a burglary call in the 400 block of 12th Avenue. Responding officers found made contact with Olandis Bates and Tayrome Bates inside of the residence.
Police say Tayrome Bates began to physically resist them during the interaction. Two officers were injured and have been since medically treated and released, according to the police department.
Tayrome Bates and Olandis Bates were placed in custody and are being held at the Morgan County Jail.
Tayrome Bates was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree burglary. Olandis Bates was charged with third-degree burglary.
Tayrome Bates’ bond is $70,000. Olandis Bates’ bond is $30,000.
