North Alabama mayors on phasing out stay-at-home order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While we wait for the Gov. Kay Ivey’s word on whether Alabama will begin phasing out of the stay-at-home order like many other Southern states, local leaders are weighing their options as well.
From Guntersville to Huntsville, Decatur to the Shoals -- how will it work for your city? Leaders are working on preliminary plans while awaiting state guidelines/recommendations.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, along with help from other area leaders, submitted regional recommendations to Ivey. He said the process is not “once size fits all.”
“We want to do that at the speed of right," stated Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling. He emphasized that no one has a concrete answer yet.
“I think in the coming weeks when we start seeing our revenue we will see just how big cause obviously no one is doing a lot of traveling right now," stated Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar on tourism.
With no meetings or events, Florence Mayor Steve Holt is worried about hotels and other businesses that benefit from foot traffic. Tourism in that region makes up 50-percent of revenue.
“If it’s left to the local communities, and that’s highly possible, I guess, my position would be that we open our small businesses as soon as possible," said Holt.
The governor and her team are expected to release recommendations on the whether to extend the stay-at-home order or phase it out by April 28.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.