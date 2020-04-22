A New Leash on Life using Facebook to raise money during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama non-profit helping animals is getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic.
A New Leash on Life is utilizing its Huntsville thrift store location and Facebook to help raise money.
A New Leash On Life has three thrift stores in Madison County. It’s one of the organization’s big money makers. It’s how they provide care for animals in need, but during the current coronavirus pandemic the three stores are closed.
However, the executive director has found a unique way in order to make some money using the thrift stores.
“We are using our online Facebook page to do online sales and then people can come in and pick up the items that they purchased curbside and pay for them and we still raise money for the pets,” said Executive Director Debbie Dodd.
There are thousands of items inside their thrift stores, but only the big items and unique items are posted on the Facebook page.
“Exercise equipment, furniture, appliances, weed eaters all kinds of neat things like dish sets. We’re putting pictures up as fast as we can on our Facebook page which is a new leash thrift stores,” said Dodd.
Every year A New Leash on Life takes care of more than 3,000 animals. They even cover vet bills.
Dodd says the organization relies on donations and thrift store earnings to help animals.
“We are suffering monetarily and our income is way down because the stores are closed. Selling things on our Facebook page is way less than having our three stores open regularly,” said Dodd.
The executive director says if you want to make a donation they are still taking them but you can only bring them to this location right here on Andrew Jackson Way in Huntsville.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.