Moulton restaurant providing delivery service to those who can’t get out during pandemic

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot of restaurants have paid the price during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Moulton eatery says sometimes it’s not about the money but the people you’re able to help when the chips are down.
“Welcome to El Rio.”
It's the greeting customers used to hear when they walked up to El Rio Mexican Restaurant in Moulton.
Back when the doors were open and customers packed these booths.
These days orders are taken over the phone...
“Would you like guacamole with that?”
El Rio - a family owned restaurant - closed their dining area last month in order to abide by social distancing mandates.
Owner Adriana Hernandez says it’s been tough.
“We worried about the people that didn’t have you know wouldn’t be able to get out and have to stay home.”
That’s when the Hernandez family decided to do something for their community.
They turned their sit down restaurant into a full-time delivery service.
Hernandez says it’s not about crunching the numbers, it’s about the people.
“It’s brought a lot of new experiences. It has been very crazy at moments because it’s not something we’re use to doing, it’s not something we planned of doing,” said owner Adriana Hernandez.
The kitchen is open, filling orders as they come in.
The head cook keeps the food fresh and the grill hot.
Customers can call in their order from the menu.
The Hernandez family has even expanded their food selections for those who prefer a little something different.
Hernandez says it’s been an amazing few weeks, knowing her restaurant is helping those who can’t help themselves.
“Last night was one of those moments where I was like this is why I’m doing it. I did have a call where it was a small amount and it was all the way into Courtland. Her legs, she had problems with them. I was like you don’t have to tell me anything. We’re going to send out your food don’t worry about it. It pays off when you see that you are doing good for them.”
El Rio delivers to most places in Lawrence County for a small fee.
While they’re providing this service during the pandemic, Adriana had to bring on more family to help fill orders.
“It’s been a good experience you know. Being able to help out as much as I can,” said Angela Hernandez.
“Yeah we’re here to help anything they need any food or stuff," said Jr. Hernandez.
A heartfelt gesture for a restaurant -- and a community -- just trying to make it in the most uncertain times.
