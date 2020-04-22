Marshall County Commission holds emergency meeting for Easter EF2 tornado

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission is looking to federal authorities to provide badly needed funding to people affected by the April 12 EF2 tornado.
The commission held a joint emergency meeting Wednesday to talk about FEMA funding.
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said more than $2 million in damages was left by the tornado.
He said it is his goal to help everyone impacted and help them rebuild.
For the past week, Scott Higgins has spent most of his time sitting outside his home on Lee Avenue.
It is one of the hardest hit areas in Boaz. Higgins recalls the moment in his living room right before the tornado ripped his life apart.
“And then I heard my back doors that flew through the back door living room and busted, so I just dove on the floor and started praying that everything was going to be okay," said Higgins.
Higgins said after gathering himself he got up and saw insulation scattered across his living room, the damaged garage, and his neighbor’s house destroyed.
More than a week later, his house is in shambles and unlivable.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, I’m just ready to get back in my home," said Higgins.
Jose Aaguilar lives on Pleasant Hill Road.
His backyard shed is damaged, the basement is flooded and he hasn’t had power for a week.
“It took a while for me to get a generator and get everything plugged in, but I had to throw away a lot of food you know then I had to put everything new in the refrigerator," said Aguilar.
Right now, Higgins is staying at a hotel thanks to his insurance company. He’s still waiting to find out whether his house can be repaired.
