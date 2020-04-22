$1.3M Madison County bridge construction begins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than a million dollars will be spent to replace the aging Carriger Road Bridge in Hazel Green.
Construction crews have started and for the people who live and commute in Hazel Green, they say this project is long overdue.
A couple of years ago there was some patchwork to try to fix the road, but they say it was not adequate.
“Underneath the bridge even after the patchwork, a lot of the bridge seemed to still be crumbling. There was pieces of the bridge coming down into the water and underneath the bridge,” said Windy Butler.
Some of the guardrails on the Carriger road bridge are also missing.
“Well The bridge is over 60 years old. It was built in 1957. We’ve been having for several years problems with the deck. The concrete is failing so it’s a bridge that really needs replacing," said commissioner Roger Jones.
On Wednesday crews starting phase one of this project. Rocks are getting dumped, trees are getting cut and when this project is complete, the bridge will be bigger and stronger.
“It will be wider, so it will be safer. It’s just gonna be a new bridge with the exception of the support that’s coming out of the ground the rest of the bridge will be brand new,” said Jones.
Replacing the bridge with the big $1.3 million price tag is possible thanks to a partnership with Rebuild Alabama and money from the gas tax.
For people who call Hazel Green home, they say it’s money well spent.
“I’m glad they’re spending the money. I’m glad they’re trying to improve these bridges. I know it takes time and it does inconvenience people but at the same time it’s an improvement and we eat so we’ve needed it for a while,” said Butler.
Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones says construction crews have 150 workdays to complete the bridge. A detour is currently set up to divert traffic south to Joe Quick Road.
