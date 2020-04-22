Local business donates $10,000 to Downtown Rescue Mission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Seventh Sense Consulting had decided to help the homeless in north Alabama during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Herbert Watson, President and CEO of Seventh Sense, announced on Tuesday a $10,000 contribution to the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville.
“We are just trying to do our part to support the Huntsville community” said Watson.
The Downtown Rescue Mission is a nonprofit organization serving the homeless living throughout northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. They offer a free twelve-month life transformation program along with many other services that are available free of charge to the community. The mission believes through compassionate care and ministering people may have victory over their struggles and live a fruitful life.
The homeless population is at great risk during the current COVID-19 epidemic. The Downtown Rescue Mission may be the only access to clean indoor shelter, showers, and food the area homeless population have.
The Downtown Rescue Mission is taking serious steps to secure the health and safety of its guests, residents, and staff. The emergency services areas are undergoing continual cleaning and constant prayer. All who come to the emergency shelter are being screened for illnesses.
The Mission has suspended volunteers and potential donor tours for safety, putting a strain on the staff to fill the needs that volunteers have typically covered.
Examples of costs facing the mission:
- Temporal thermometers for emergency services guests - $100 each
- One Gallon of Hand sanitizer - $45 each
- Additional food – 90% of the food served at the Mission comes from donations from stores and restaurants. To feed the 300 or more residents and guests three meals a day, cost of food has increased by $13,000 a week
The weekly cost of the basic additional supplies is $15,502 until the threat of COVID-19 has subsided. The additional expenses are compounded by the 60% loss of revenue from thrift stores that have been closed by State mandates.
Visit the Downtown Rescue Mission here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.