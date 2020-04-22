Lincoln County Sheriff looking for leads in multiple theft cases

“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is needing the Public’s help. Over the last two weeks, there have been numerous thefts in our county. We need these thiefs that are associated with this truck identified and their location to bring them to justice. Everyone is going thru this time together and then you have this trash going out at night and stealing the hard working people’s property. Please help us take them out of society and put them where they belong. If you have any information on this please contact Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP.”