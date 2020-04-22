Lincoln County Sheriff looking for leads in multiple theft cases

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips to help catch suspects connected to a string of thefts in the area.
Sheriff’s Deputies released two photos of a truck they believe is connected to about a dozen theft cases. The Sheriff says money, weapons and other items have been stolen from garages and vehicles.
They believe the white truck in this photo is connected.
The thefts have taken place over the last 2 weeks.
“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is needing the Public’s help. Over the last two weeks, there have been numerous thefts in our county. We need these thiefs that are associated with this truck identified and their location to bring them to justice. Everyone is going thru this time together and then you have this trash going out at night and stealing the hard working people’s property. Please help us take them out of society and put them where they belong. If you have any information on this please contact Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.