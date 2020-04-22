Leaders working to control spread of COVID-19 on Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The public will no longer know how many workers at the Redstone Arsenal have tested positive for COVID-19 after a Department of Defense order.
A spokesperson for the arsenal said the order is for national security purposes.
Redstone Arsenal was one of the first places in north Alabama to have a confirmed case of the virus and at the last update, the arsenal had 13 confirmed cases.
Since then, leaders have been working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Col. Kelsey Smith, the Garrison Commander at Redstone Arsenal, said more than half of the people who work at the arsenal who have been disagnosed with COVID-19 are now healthy and ready to return to work.
As for life on the base, Smith said 80% of the usual 40-thousand people who work there everyday are working from home on secure networks.
The 20% of workforce who still come to the base everyday are mission essential. Smith said if those personnel cannot be six feet apart from one another during their job they have to wear PPE.
Smith said people still living and working on the base follow the same rules as the rest of the state and sometimes even stricter.
For instance, people on the base are required to wear masks when going to the grocery store.
“Rest assured that the arsenal and the army are doing their part, that whatever precautions the county and the state are taking, we are mimicking or increasing those here on the arsenal," Smith said.
Smith said they are still able to operate at about 100% productivity, even with roughly 30,000 people working from home.
Fox Army Health Center is still able to operate normally, but workers are doing health screenings of anyone who walk in the building.
Smith said as soon as they identify a positive case they start to figure out where the virus could’ve spread from there.
“We may trace out five, seven or eight people that you’ve come in contact with and as you go into quarantine or go home we bring those individuals in and test them as well," he said.
Smith said when it comes to the decision to get things back to normal at Redstone Arsenal he and others will be collaborating with Madison County leaders on what that plan will look like.
