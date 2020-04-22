Lauderdale Co. High School senior, future nurse wants to be on the front lines

Ala. (WAFF) - The amount of stress and pressure doctors and nurses are facing right now could be enough to make some people rethink a career in the medical field. But one Lauderdale County high school senior can’t wait to get into the career.
On Monday I introduced you to Clara Newton. She’s a senior at Lauderdale County High School who is involved with the senior to senior project. That’s where high school seniors are Facetiming nursing home seniors.
While talking to Clara for that story, she told me that she was already doing clinical studies at the Lauderdale Christian Nursing home before the pandemic hit.
Newton tells me she plans to continue her nursing training at Calhoun in Decatur this fall.
Newton, like most other high school seniors says she’s sad about missing out on prom, and likely graduation. But right now she wishes she could be in the hospitals helping instead of at home.
“Sometimes I wish I was there more than here. Just because here in a way you kind of feel helpless from other people that do need help. And that’s big on my heart to help people when they’re sick or they’re down and lift them up,” Newton said.
Newton says she recognizes the risks and sacrifices health care workers are taking right now, and wants to say a big thank you to all of them.
