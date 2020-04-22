Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Some Tennessee cities cautious on gov's May 1 reopening goal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of Tennessee’s biggest cities are not committing to reopen their economies by Gov. Bill Lee’s stated goal of May 1. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that he could see the first phase of an economic reopening in early May if criteria are met on transmission rates, new cases, testing and equipment, and contact tracing. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the gradual lift of restrictions will be based on data, not dates. Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said he'll do what's best locally, and Memphis officials have not detailed their plans. Lee's mandatory safer-at-home order will expire April 30.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION-TENNESSEE
Lawmakers pushed Tennessee gov to toughen virus abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered a halt to non-emergency medical services last month due to the coronavirus, many Republican lawmakers questioned how it impacted abortion. The Republican governor publicly said he intended to restrict abortions with the order. But emails obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests show conservative lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates pressed him to make the order explicit, saying clinics were still performing the procedure. Ultimately, Lee signed a tougher directive that abortion providers said banned surgical abortions. Providers challenged the policy and a federal judge blocked Tennessee’s abortion ban last week. The decision is headed for appeal.
TORNADO SIRENS-NASHVILLE
Nashville adding 20 tornado sirens that sound geographically
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville is adding 20 tornado sirens in a system upgrade that will let the warnings go off in specific areas, instead of throughout all of the city. The Metro Office of Emergency Management said in a news release Tuesday that it will begin work this week on the next phase of a $1.9 million upgrade to Nashville's tornado warning system alongside Metro Information Technology Services. Officials expect to finish the project this year. Nashville will then have 113 sirens that will then provide more focused alerts based on National Weather Service information. When completed, sirens will only sound inside a warned area, instead of throughout Nashville's city-county boundaries.
BLUES MUSIC AWARDS
Blues Music Awards to be presented during online show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Blues Music Awards will be held online next month, hosted by singer Shemekia Copeland from her living room. The Memphis, Tennessee-based Blues Foundation said in a news release Tuesday that the awards show will be live-streamed on the foundation’s Facebook page and broadcast on its YouTube channel on May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Copeland will host, nominees will contribute performances recorded in their homes, and special guests will appear during the program. Rick Estrin and his band the Nightcats have been nominated for eight awards, including band of the year, song of the year and traditional blues artist.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SANITIZER
No fines for Tennessee brothers who hoarded hand sanitizer
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials announced two brothers who stockpiled thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and other supplies during the coronavirus outbreak will not be fined. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III launched an investigation into price gouging allegations against brothers Matthew and Noah Colvin, who purchased around 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and other products. Slatery announced the settlement Tuesday, which states the brothers won't be fined and could no longer sell emergency or medical supplies at an excess price during the pandemic. The Colvins previously surrendered their supplies, which were sent to local nonprofits in Tennessee and Kentucky.