Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man has been arrested on accusations that he threw rocks that broke stained-glass windows at a 123-year-old cathedral. They say 57-year-old Steven Henry Trejo also is accused of vandalizing windows of parked cars and at a Tucson apartment complex. Police say Trejo was arrested Monday night after the rock-throwing incidents. Diocese of Tucson officials say they’re trying to get damage repair estimates. They say the stained-glass windows affected were on both the north and south sides of St. Augustine Cathedral. Diocese officials say nearly all of the windows were made in 1897, the same year the cathedral was built.