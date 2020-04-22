How to be ready for next round of small business relief loans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Business owners across the country are really feeling the pressures of this pandemic.
Many of them, such as retail stores owners, have been closed for about a month.
Now they’re desperately awaiting for the House to pass a new bill.
The last wave of loans from the Small Business Administration went way too fast, so when many small business owners here in Huntsville went to apply, it was too late. The portal had already closed.
The program director of the Women’s Business Center at the Catalyst, Jennifer Stewart tells us it’s been hard.
She said as soon as the program ran dry, her phone started ringing.
But she says the best thing business owners can do now is be ready to apply as soon as the new bill is signed into law.
She says having all your documents and paperwork filled out will be a big advantage.
Stewart tells me she understands the paperwork can be confusing, so she's happy to help with any questions.
“As soon as that window opens back up and those loan application portals open back up, it’s going to be the same thing. They’re going to be flooded with applications. 370 billion is a lot of money but when there are so many people in line that need those funds, are business owners need to be smart and savvy and they need to plan and prepare,” Stewart said.
Stewart says now is also a good time to check with your bank to make sure you have the documents ready to apply for the payroll protection program.
Take a look at the picture below to see what you need to to apply for the economic injury disaster loan.
