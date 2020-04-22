Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — From their start in Houston as the Oilers to Tennessee, the Titans have had their share of hits and misses in the NFL draft. The franchise has chosen its share of Hall of Famers in the first round, from Earl Campbell to Bruce Matthews and Mike Munchak. The Titans have traded up to the top overall pick and dealt it away, missed on quarterbacks from Oliver Luck to Jake Locker, and found some late-round gems like Billy “White Shoes” Johnson. One of their draft trades also netted their best second-round selection in NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.