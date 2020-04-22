GE donates appliances, supplies to Decatur-area organizations

“Now more than ever, people across the country, including those on the frontlines of supporting our communities, are relying on their appliances to preserve groceries and medicine, sanitize clothes, and cook healthy meals,” said Renee Story, Decatur plant executive director for GE Appliances. “As we continue our essential mission of helping families live in clean and sanitary environments at home, we’re also doing all we can to support the essential businesses and organizations helping care for the communities where our employees live and work.”