GE donates appliances, supplies to Decatur-area organizations

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - GE Appliances is helping support local communities where it operates.
The Decatur facility has partnered with several community-based nonprofit organizations to provide them with donations of new appliances and additional critical supplies.
“Now more than ever, people across the country, including those on the frontlines of supporting our communities, are relying on their appliances to preserve groceries and medicine, sanitize clothes, and cook healthy meals,” said Renee Story, Decatur plant executive director for GE Appliances. “As we continue our essential mission of helping families live in clean and sanitary environments at home, we’re also doing all we can to support the essential businesses and organizations helping care for the communities where our employees live and work.”
Here are the organizations receiving donations:
· Volunteer Center of Morgan County: GE Appliances recently provided a refrigerator to the Volunteer Center of Morgan County to help the organization store food donations to support local food pantries, homeless shelters and senior services.
· Morgan County System of Services: To support the needs of the HANDS Home for Boys and Girls Programs, GE Appliances provided Morgan County System of Services with new washers and dryers as well as a refrigerator. The HANDS Home Programs provide emergency shelter for up to 21 days to support runaway, at-risk, and homeless teenage boys and girls.
· The Salvation Army: Adapting to the needs of the community, the Salvation Army in Morgan County transitioned to a 24/7 model. GE Appliances provided three laundry pairs to assist staff with the additional need to sanitize clothing and bedding.
· Mask donations: Earlier this month, GE Appliances announced a large surgical mask donation across its manufacturing plant communities. That included donating 2,000 surgical masks as well as 100 Tyvek protective suits to Decatur Morgan Hospital.
· GEA4Heroes: A significant portion of the appliances made during the first two weeks of April at GE Appliances’ nine manufacturing sites across the United States are being donated to American heroes working across the country on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. As part of this effort, Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 3 is receiving a new range and dishwasher for the firehouse.
GE Appliances says they are continuing to proactively seek out more ways to assist in fulfilling community needs.
