FIRST ALERT: Strong storms & heavy rain expected overnight tonight

After a quiet start to the week we are expecting to see another round of storms move into the Valley overnight tonight and into Thursday.
A low-pressure system over the Central Plains will strengthen through the middle of the day today developing a severe weather threat across the Southern Plains and into the Mississippi River Valley later this afternoon. As the system matures and moves to the east, it will bring the threat of storms to the Valley overnight tonight.
We are expecting showers and storms to move into North Alabama sometime after 10pm this evening. They will continue overnight into early Thursday before ending by mid-morning. While the threat for stronger, and more severe storms, looks to be best for areas to our south, it still looks like we will see periods of heavy rain as well as strong wind gusts as the storms roll through.
Winds overnight will gust from the south and at times may reach 35 to 50 mph. This, paired with heavy rain, could lead to some downed trees and power lines. Along with the strong winds we will see periods of heavy rainfall inside these storms. The heaviest of the rain will likely fall to the south of the Tennessee River, with rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Because of this, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has parts of the Tennessee Valley in a slight risk for flash flooding overnight tonight and Thursday. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for areas of central and western Alabama because of this.
The heaviest rain from the main overnight storms should wrap up here in the Valley by 7 to 8am, but there will be a potential second round of storms around noon that we will have to watch as well. If storms develop, we could see some more strong wind gusts as well as periods of heavy rain and maybe even some hail.
