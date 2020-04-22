FIRST ALERT: Strong storms & heavy rain expected overnight tonight

Winds overnight will gust from the south and at times may reach 35 to 50 mph. This, paired with heavy rain, could lead to some downed trees and power lines. Along with the strong winds we will see periods of heavy rainfall inside these storms. The heaviest of the rain will likely fall to the south of the Tennessee River, with rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Because of this, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has parts of the Tennessee Valley in a slight risk for flash flooding overnight tonight and Thursday. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for areas of central and western Alabama because of this.