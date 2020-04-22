ER Doctor at Marshall Medical North says they’re ready for possible spike in cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dr. Tyler Hughes is a Marshall county resident born and raised, he’s now working hard to keep his neighbors healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s almost like there is a giant storm that is bearing down on you and you cannot see it," Hughes said.
That storm is COVID-19, and for Hughes and his coworkers at Marshall Medical North, they’re not sure when the storm could come or how hard it will hit.
“But really over the last week, week and a half, we’ve begun to see several positive patients here in the emergency room," he said.
As of Wednesday morning, Marshall County has 198 cases, just 5 behind Madison County at 203 for the most in the Tennessee Valley, according to ADPH.
Despite having nearly the same number of cases, Marshall County barely has a fourth of the population of Madison County.
Hughes said the administration at Marshall Medical North started preparing early for a possible spike in cases.
“There was a period there where we felt like we had prepared a little too early, now I’m glad we took the precautions we did and began to enact some measures so we were ready for those patients to come to us," he said.
Marshall Medical North has split it’s waiting room in half along with it’s ER. One side is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms, the other side is for patients who have not. Hughes said the doctors and nurses are also split up. One group only working with coronavirus patients, the other focusing on non-coronavirus patients.
There are also new innovations being made to keep doctors and nurses safe. Atrion, a local company in Arab, donated a few intubation boxes. Hughes said these boxes help to protect doctors while they hook patients up to ventilators.
“That seems to be the highest risk procedure, because you’re putting a tube right into the lungs, right where the virus lives and we know that the virus can come up out of the tube and really expose everyone," he said.
Hughes recognizes this is a high risk time right now that requires the best out of he and his coworkers.
“There’s no emergency in a pandemic," Hughes said. "What that means is everything we do has to be deliberate, we need to make sure that we are protecting the patients and protecting ourselves because if we get infected that’s going to severely inhibit our ability to take care of people.”
Hughes said all of the extra preparation early on has them set with PPE, but if a surge of patients comes to the hospital, that could change.
“My biggest urge is for the people of Marshall County to be smart, be deliberate, stay home and wash your hands," he said. “The more time we can stay apart from one another the less time for the virus to spread."
It’s not just his patients Hughes has to worry about, he also has to think about the possibility of spreading the virus to his family.
“We just try and be as smart as we can," Hughes said. "I’m just trying to take lots of precautions, I change out of my scrubs, take a shower, sanitize everything that I have even before I get in my truck to go home, to just decrease the risk for my family.”
When asked about reopening the state and country, Hughes says he knows people are getting sick and the virus is still spreading, but people also need to work to feed their families.
“The government has to open back at some point," he said. "I just hope that we do so in a manner that is very safe and decreases the spread as much as possible because the last thing that we want to see happen is the loss of life due to premature opening of the government.”
With the virus continuing to spread, Hughes just wants people to be thoughtful about their actions and keep the virus in the forefront of their mind.
“We should all be concerned about exposure and we all need to be deliberate about the things we are doing," he said. “From handing someone our credit card to buy food at a local restaurant, to touching the gas pump.”
The next days, weeks and months are uncertain, but Hughes knows his job.
“We're just trying to do the best we can to protect the patients, first and foremost, protect ourselves and provide the service to the public that they need.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.