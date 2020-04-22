Dry today with storms and heavy rain overnight; Severe threat Thursday

The First Alert is out for tonight and Thursday as we keep an eye on the potentiality for strong to severe storms. We are concerned about widespread winds of 35-45mph and heavy rain for the overnight hours, starting jsut after midnight Thursday and lasting until 7am. There will be a second round of storms which will bring a narrow window for severe storms between 11am to 4pm. That severe threat will be for damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also be an issue, with areas south of the Tennessee River having the potential at 1 to 2 inches, possibly 3 inches in stronger storms. From there we will dry out for Friday with temperatures into the low 70s ahead of more storms on Saturday.