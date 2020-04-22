Crime Stoppers: Man steals phone during Huntsville bar altercation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say an altercation at a bar on Feb. 28 gave someone cover to pull off a crime.
Police say a customer at the Copper Top Bar and Grill set his phone down at the bar as he went to the bathroom. Then, as two women got into an altercation at the bar, another man used their commotion to pull off a crime. Police say he stole the phone at the bar and left.
If you recognize him, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
