Construction starts on new Madison elementary school

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction workers are moving ground to make space for Madison City Schools.
This week construction began on Midtown Elementary School, located on Wall Triana Highway near the Kroger.
The school is expected to house at least 900 students and Interim Superintendent Eric Terrell said the project is still on pace for a fall 2021 open date.
He said community leaders and former superintendent Robby Parker helped make the school happen, leading the charge on a property tax vote to fund the project.
“Very fulfilling, Mr. Parker and our board of education did an outstanding job, along with our city and our mayor and our councilman," he said.
”I guarantee [Parker is] driving by eating some peanut butter crackers and watching this site being built."
The school designed to alleviate crowded classrooms in the school system. The district spokesman said it’s enrolled 458 new students from May 2019 to April 2020.
From May 2017 to May 2018, the district added 325 students.
Before the coronavirus shutdown, some elementary students were being tutored in closets.
