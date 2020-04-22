Biking business booming amid pandemic

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 3 weeks into Alabama’s stay-at-home order, folks are looking for safe things to do that can get them out of the house. For many, that apparently includes taking a bike ride around the neighborhood.
Chris Stanley owns Guntersville Outfitters on Gunter Avenue. He tells our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam that he wasn’t sure what to expect when the pandemic hit, but so far, it’s been a boost for business. Bike shops are considered essential by the federal government, so Stanley has been able to keep working throughout the ordeal.
He says he sold ten bikes in two days last week. But more than that, he’s seen a spike in people bringing in their old, neglected bikes for a tune up. “Some of the older bikes look like they’ve been parked in a barn for awhile,” Bernard said. “It’s getting the cobwebs off them and getting them ready to go. We’re seeing bikes from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.”
