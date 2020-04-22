Liquor sales are up in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The ABC Board sent numbers showing liquor sales are up.
When comparing March 2020 to March 2019, liquor sales jumped 11.6 percent.
So last month, stores sold $54.6 million worth of liquor compared to $48.9 last year.
But that number still doesn’t beat peak season. An ABC spokesman said December is usually the peak. That’s due to holiday sales, discounts and promotions.
Stores sold about $62 million worth of liquor last December.
State stores are seeing the profits, but so are the mom-and-pop shops as well.
Steve and Monica Pearson own Good Spirit Beverages in Athens.Their sales have increased and they’re seeing a lot of new customers too.
""I’d actually say that based on our records, we’ve seen about a 50 percent increase in sales over the past four weeks," Steve Pearson said.
This is good because the Pearsons also own a car detailing business that’s making less money, so the extra revenue doesn’t hurt.
