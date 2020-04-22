Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 5,342; ADPH verifies 178 deaths

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 7:34 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 5,342 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The ADPH now verifies 178 deaths related to the coronavirus while a total of 190 deaths have been reported.

Reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To verify a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

ALABAMA DEATHS

COUNTY DEATHS
Autauga 1
Baldwin 3
Calhoun 3
Chambers 13
Clarke 1
Colbert 1
Coosa 1
Dallas 2
DeKalb 2
Elmore 1
Etowah 7
Hale 1
Houston 2
Jackson 2
Jefferson 16
Lauderdale 2
Lee 14
Macon 2
Madison 4
Marengo 2
Marion 5
Marshall 3
Mobile 28
Monroe 1
Montgomery 3
Randolph 3
Shelby 6
Talladega 2
Tallapoosa 11
Washington 1
Wilcox 1

NORTH ALABAMA CASES

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED APRIL 22

COUNTY CASES
Colbert 16
Cullman 45
DeKalb 51
Franklin 18
Jackson 41
Lauderdale 25
Lawrence 10
Limestone 40
Madison 203
Marshall 194
Morgan 51

STATEWIDE CASES

These are Tuesday’s numbers by county:

  • Autauga County - 30
  • Baldwin County - 123
  • Barbour County - 28
  • Bibb County - 32
  • Blount County - 26
  • Bullock County - 11
  • Butler County - 15
  • Calhoun County - 83
  • Chambers County - 259
  • Cherokee County - 13
  • Chilton County - 44
  • Choctaw County - 18
  • Clarke County - 24
  • Clay County - 19
  • Cleburne County - 12
  • Coffee County - 68
  • Colbert County - 16
  • Conecuh County - 9
  • Coosa County - 24
  • Covington County - 26
  • Crenshaw County - 6
  • Cullman County - 45
  • Dale County - 21
  • Dallas County - 29
  • DeKalb County - 51
  • Elmore County - 73
  • Escambia County - 17
  • Etowah County - 109
  • Fayette County - 4
  • Franklin County - 18
  • Geneva County - 4
  • Greene County - 32
  • Hale County - 34
  • Henry County - 20
  • Houston County - 73
  • Jackson County - 41
  • Jefferson County - 700
  • Lamar County - 9
  • Lauderdale County - 25
  • Lawrence County - 10
  • Lee County - 319
  • Limestone County - 40
  • Lowndes County - 32
  • Macon County - 27
  • Madison County - 203
  • Marengo County - 35
  • Marion County - 65
  • Marshall County - 195
  • Mobile County - 721
  • Monroe County - 9
  • Montgomery County - 245
  • Morgan County - 51
  • Perry County - 9
  • Pickens County - 43
  • Pike County - 46
  • Randolph County - 59
  • Russell County - 48
  • St. Clair County - 59
  • Shelby County - 274
  • Sumter County - 44
  • Talladega County - 50
  • Tallapoosa County - 228
  • Tuscaloosa County - 157
  • Walker County - 91
  • Washington County - 17
  • Wilcox County - 49
  • Winston County - 10

A total of 48,387 people have been tested.

