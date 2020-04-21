Warm & breezy today with storm chances through the midweek

Happy Tuesday! It's a mild start to the day today and we're expecting more sun & warmth this afternoon.
A weak front is passing through the Valley this morning bringing some clouds and a few isolated showers and storms. We will miss out on most of the rain but the wind will pick up as we move into the middle of the day today. Wind gusts today will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, but we will continue to stay clear through the afternoon. High temperatures today will be into the low to mid 70s.
We are keeping an eye on Wednesday night and Thursday for the threat at some strong storms. Right now it looks like showers and storms will move in late Wednesday and carry on through the overnight into Thursday. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds along with heavy rain. Storms will continue into Thursday, but we will have to keep an eye on it so keep checking back. Clouds will be with us early Friday but we will clear out and see sunshine by the afternoon to let us dry out a bit. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s to end the week. We will have a chance at thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday looks like the better chance.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
