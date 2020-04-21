Somerville man arrested Sunday on drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man is facing two drug-related charges following a medical assist call on Sunday.
24-year-old Benjamin Hunter Griffin was booked into the Morgan County Jail on April 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Decatur Police Department responded to a medical assist call located at 5th Avenue and Prospect Drive. Officers arrived on scene to find a white male unconscious in the front seat of a vehicle. The man was identified as Griffin.
Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response Ambulance Service were both on scene.
During the investigation, a quantity of heroin and drug paraphenalia were both found in Griffin’s vehicle.
Griffin was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for a possible overdose. Griffin left the hospital and was later located by Decatur Police and placed under arrest. Griffin was transported back to Decatur Morgan Hospital to receive medical treatment.
Griffin was held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1,300 bond.
