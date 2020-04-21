Scammers look to cash in on COVID-19 pandemic

FILE - This Monday, June 11, 2012, file photo shows piles of official-looking sweepstakes and other mailings spread on a table at the North Carolina Attorney General's office in Raleigh, N.C. According to the National Council on Aging, sweepstakes and lottery scams are among the top 10 financial scams targeting seniors. Americans over 65 are often victims of financial fraud and exploitation from scammers and even unscrupulous relatives, caretakers and others they know. (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File) (Source: Allen Breed)