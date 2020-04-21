New Orleans orders police checkpoints to help ensure COVID-19 ‘safety and public awareness’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department’s traffic division will be conducting traffic checkpoints to “promote public safety and awareness.”
“The NOPD will also use these checkpoints to verbally provide information regarding the current stay-at home order in place within Orleans Parish due to the current COVID-19 public health crisis,” city officials said.
They will be conducting vehicle checkpoints within Orleans Parish to monitor seat belt usage by all occupants of automobiles. Louisiana law additionally requires all drivers to be properly licensed and to have proof of insurance and registration within the vehicle.
On March 16, 2020, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a proclamation limiting gatherings and closing certain establishments. This proclamation was recently extended through May 16.
The city has stressed the stay-at-home order, expect for essential trips to places like the pharmacy, doctor, grocery store, and for workers.
“Personal recreation is allowed, but not in groups. Citizens are urged to avoid close contact with others when leaving home for essential activities,” a statement said.
These checkpoints will be conducted through the duration of the city’s stay-at-home order.
