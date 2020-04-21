MidCity restaurant distributing over 5K meals around Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Camp is preparing over 5,000 ready-to-eat casserole dishes to disperse in Huntsville.
The Camp has identified six distribution centers across Huntsville to safely hand out meals.
“I just wanted to have a way for people in Huntsville to have a meal together, anyone and everyone, together but separate until the next time we can commune in the same place," said head chef Ruth Mercado.
Each package of meals will include four servings of various casserole dishes. GrubSouth will be transporting the prepared meals from The Camp to each distribution center with their approved health code protocols.
The meals will be distributed from 5-7 p.m. April 22.
The distribution centers Include:
- The Camp at MidCity district - 5909 University Dr.
- Woody Anderson Ford - 2500 Jordan Ln.
- Huntsville Country Club - 2601 Oakwood Ave.
- Venue Group Office, Washington Park Downtown - 120 Holmes Ave.
- Schoel Engineering - 7500 Memorial Parkway SW #209
- St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church - 3020 Belafonte Ave.
Updates on the meal distribution will be posted on the Facebook event page.
