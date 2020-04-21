Marshall Medical Center North seeing increase in patients

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Doctors at Marshall Medical Center North are seeing an influx of patients lately.
The hospital’s emergency room doctors say they are seeing more and more patients coming in daily with COVID-19-related symptoms. Not all of them are staying in the hospital, however, more tests are being done in Marshall County right now.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says Marshall County is one of the hot spots in the state and in north Alabama.
In the past month, doctors at Marshall Medical Center North say they hadn’t seen an influx of patients. However, in the last week or so, they are seeing an increase.
Dr. Tyler Hughes, an ER doctor at the hospital, says they’re working to keep patients separated as they come into the ER.
“We’ve split our waiting room into two areas. So any patients that are coming to the ER who either have a fever or respiratory symptoms or any symptoms that make us think they potentially have COVID-19, they go to one waiting room. The other patients we feel are very low risk for COVID-19 go to another waiting room,” said Hughes.
Hughes says there’s no telling whether this influx of patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will continue in the days and weeks moving forward.
He does want to reassure people that they are prepared and have the necessary protective gear.
