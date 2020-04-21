Local attorney expects more bankruptcy filings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than a 100,000 Alabamians are out of work, and they’ve been trying to get help now for weeks.
Unemployment hotlines have been jammed and checks have been slow to arrive.
Attorney Amy Tanner says so many people who come to her for help with bankruptcy never thought it would happen to them.
That's why she says she's been getting a lot of calls from people that have no idea where to start.
Tanner says there’s a lot of myths about bankruptcy.
ne being that it can ruin your credit. Tanner says if you’ve already missed multiple debts than your credit is already in bad shape.
She says filing for bankruptcy can give you a lot of relief, such as protecting you from having your car or house repossessed, and keeping creditors from taking, or garnishing some of your pay when you do go back to work.
Tanner says the first step is seeking that advice.
“Don’t be scared to reach out for this type of help just because you think it might not be a good thing. Nine times out of ten the folks I talk to are like, ‘I never knew I could do that, this is the greatest thing ever. I feel so much better,’ and you just see the weight come off of them," Tanner said.
Tanner says the firm she works at will give you a free consultation.
