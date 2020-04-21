Limestone County man printing face shield parts for medical staff in need

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man is keeping his 3D printer running for hours every day, hoping his work helps keep medical professionals safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tye Watson is a lab assistant at Calhoun Community College. He’s been working on this project for several weeks now. His 3D printer is cranking out plastic parts that are used to make medical shields for doctors and nurses. He says he’s made at least 150 so far.
The 71 year old worked as a parts designer at the Madison County Chrysler plant for years before the company closed the plant in 2009. Rather than retiring, he went back to Calhoun to take classes, and ended up getting a job on the staff. Now, he says he’s working harder than he ever did at Chrysler.
