Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
University of Tennessee to hold meeting on virus response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee’s Board of Trustees is planning a special meeting to discuss the system’s response to COVID-19. According to a news release from the university, the Friday meeting will take place online with all board members participating electronically or by telephone. The public will be able to watch the meeting live online through a webcast. The meeting will also be archived for later viewing. A link to the meeting will be posted at tennessee.edu. All UT campuses are currently closed with online classes planned to continue through the summer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE-CRIME
Officials: Crime reports affected by coronavirus response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say stay-at-home orders stemming from the coronavirus response likely have affected burglaries, auto thefts and domestic violence incidents reported in Shelby County and Memphis. Public safety officials in Memphis have released crime figures for the first three months of 2020. The report included data for March, when officials issued stay-at-home orders and closed nonessential businesses. Home burglaries dropped by 24% countywide compared with the first quarter of 2019. The report says the decrease may be attributable to more people staying at home in March. Motor vehicle thefts also increased. Officials say vehicle thefts tend to rise when schools aren't in session.
REVENUES-TENNESSEE
Tennessee revenues up in month before virus downturn hits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee saw a boost in tax revenues in March ahead of the stark budget realities awaiting the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state Department of Finance and Administration said Monday that the March revenues totaled $1.2 billion, a $71.3 million increase over March 2019 and $62.1 million more than the budget estimate for the month. Finance Commissioner Butch Eley says the report shows the inherent lag between reported tax receipts and actual economic activity. For instance, sales tax collections for March represent February consumer activity. Eley says the budget impacts of COVID-19 are unavoidable and will start showing up in the coming months.
AP-US-MUSIC-BRAD-PAISLEY
Brad Paisley raises a glass for frontline workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Paisley wants to raise a glass with his fans, so just send him a text. The country star released a new single, “No I in Beer,” and has been surprising people on video calls to share in a virtual happy hour. Led by the chorus, “We're all in this together,” the song sends a toast to frontline workers in the global pandemic, including nurses, first responders and farmers. Paisley said that he feels like the song is a rallying cry when people need to find a little happiness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL GEAR DESTROYED
Tennessee truck fire ruined N95 masks, medical gowns
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (AP) — First responders say medical masks and protective surgical gowns were destroyed when a tractor-trailer caught fire on a highway in Tennessee. News outlets report first responders confirmed N95 respirator masks and special hospital gowns were in the shipment lost in the blaze Saturday in Smith County. Photos posted by news outlets showed the frame of the charred vehicle smoking, with dozens of boxes strewn along the road reportedly carrying the masks and gowns. The N95 mask filters out 95% of all airborne particles. Shortages have created high demand among medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
TENNESSEE BAR EXAM
Tennessee bar exam applicants will have additional test date
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Applicants for the Tennessee bar exam will have an additional opportunity to take the test this year. The state Supreme Court said the test will be given July 29 and 30 as scheduled, and the Board of Law Examiners also will offer an examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The court said in a news release that anyone who applied for the July exam will be able to switch to the October session. The July exam will be given in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville, while the October exam will be offered only in Knoxville.