Huntsville company gets title sponsorship for Independence Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Radiance Technologies is the new title sponsor for Louisiana’s Independence Bowl.
The Huntsville-based company signed a five-year agreement that will begin with the 2020 edition of the annual Shreveport college game. The title sponsorship will run through 2024.
“Radiance is very excited about this partnership with the Independence Bowl,” said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to increase our brand awareness nationally, and we have found it with this partnership. The bowl’s proximity to an Air Force major command and its tie-in with [Army] West Point are both very appealing and should increase awareness of Radiance with our two largest customers, the U.S. Army and Air Force.”
“The long-term partnership with Radiance Technologies is very exciting for the Independence Bowl, as it brings tremendous potential for the future as we embark on our 45th year,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Frank Auer. “It will allow the superior work Radiance Technologies is performing for our military, along with the top-quality events the bowl undertakes each year to be highlighted to millions of people as we push forward together.”
The company says the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will likely feature an annual match-up of either Army West Point or BYU against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference, or Conference USA.
The 2020 edition will pit Army West Point against the Pac-12.
