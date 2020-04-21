Holden named Muscle Shoals School Superintendent

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals City School System has it’s new leader. Chad Holden was named the new superintendent on Monday.
Holden has been the principal at Muscle Shoals High for the past six years.
Holden now begins contract negotiations with the school board. The process is expected to be done by the next meeting on May 18th.
Speaking with our news partners at the Times Daily, Holden said he expects to have his challenges in the job, but said he’s learned a great deal from retiring superintendent Brian Lindsey. “We’ve worked together really well, and I was his assistant principal at the high school when he was principal,” Holden said. “But we have different leadership styles. I’ll put my stamp on this job, just as he did.”
The school board plans to fill Holden’s old job as Muscle Shoals principal by the end of May.
