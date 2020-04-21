Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has added guard-forward Landers Nolley II as a transfer from Virginia Tech. The Tigers announced that Nolley had signed a letter of intent soon after the 6-foot-7 player shared on social media that he had chosen Memphis. Nolley was on the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team this season after averaging a team-high 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with the Hokies. This second signee in as many weeks for coach Penny Hardaway helps make up for missing out on Jalen Green. Green said he would have signed with Memphis but he chose the G League instead.