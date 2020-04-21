Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has signed former Rhode Island forward Jacob Toppin, the brother of consensus national player of the year Obi Toppin of Dayton. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Toppin must sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He averaged 5.1 and 3.9 rebounds per game while starting three of 30 contests as a Rams freshman.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has added guard-forward Landers Nolley II as a transfer from Virginia Tech. The Tigers announced that Nolley had signed a letter of intent soon after the 6-foot-7 player shared on social media that he had chosen Memphis. Nolley was on the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team this season after averaging a team-high 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with the Hokies. This second signee in as many weeks for coach Penny Hardaway helps make up for missing out on Jalen Green. Green said he would have signed with Memphis but he chose the G League instead.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Texas and Florida appear to be ready to allow NASCAR races to resume without fans. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says NASCAR is working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan. Track president Eddie Gossage says he's already working on a specific date. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken to NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy. That means the possible availability of the Homestead-Miami Speedway track and Daytona International Speedway. Marcus Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports that owns Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Texas track. Smith says he’s eager to work with North Carolina to run the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.