Florence urges residents to recycle properly

The recycling crew has noticed a serious uptick in people putting items out with the stay-at-home order in effect. But, they’re saying a lot of the items in the recycling bins aren’t actually recyclable. Our news partners at the Times Daily spoke with David Koonce, the manager of Florence’s Street, Solid Waste and Recycling programs. “What may be happening is, if they run out of space in their garbage can, some people put stuff in the recycle cans. We’re trying to discourage that and make sure people recycle correctly.”