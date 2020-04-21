Florence urges residents to recycle properly

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Recycle Department has a serious message for folks in town: We appreciate you recycling, but pay closer attention to what you’re putting in your blue bins.
The recycling crew has noticed a serious uptick in people putting items out with the stay-at-home order in effect. But, they’re saying a lot of the items in the recycling bins aren’t actually recyclable. Our news partners at the Times Daily spoke with David Koonce, the manager of Florence’s Street, Solid Waste and Recycling programs. “What may be happening is, if they run out of space in their garbage can, some people put stuff in the recycle cans. We’re trying to discourage that and make sure people recycle correctly.”
He said they also are noticing an increase in personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks, and those are not recyclable. In addition, they have found needles among recyclables, and those cannot be recycled and pose a danger to the workers.
He said the department recycles any cans, including steel and aluminum; all paper and cardboard; and plastic jugs and bottles with the number 1 or 2 on the bottom.
In addition, you can come to the facility at 1200 Terrace St. and drop off electronics, and cooking and motor oil, Koonce said.
