Dry Today Ahead of Midweek Storms

We are keeping an eye on Wednesday night and Thursday for the threat at some strong storms. Right now it looks like showers and storms will move in late Wednesday and carry on through the overnight into Thursday. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds along with heavy rain. Storms will continue into Thursday, but we will have to keep an eye on it so keep checking back. Clouds will be with us early Friday but we will clear out and see sunshine by the afternoon to let us dry out a bit. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s to end the week. We will have a chance at thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday looks like the better chance.