Decatur council meeting gets heated over hiring freeze

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council will move forward with hiring four key positions, but the decision was far from unanimous.
Councilman Charles Kirby proposed a hiring freeze for the positions of fire chief, youth services director, director of development and communications specialist.
You can watch a video of the meeting here. The discussion on the hiring freeze begins about 48 minutes into the video.
Kirby said looking for candidates now during the coronavirus pandemic would be counterproductive. He believes people may not be applying for jobs until the pandemic eases and people have a better idea what their personal career situation looks like. Council President Paige Bibbee was concerned the proposal was vague. She also warned that enacting the freeze would make it look like Decatur was having financial issues, when it is not. “The city is not broke,” Bibbee said. “We do need to be careful. The administration has been frugal, and I’m very proud of the budget we’ve produced every year.”
After a more than twenty minutes of debate, the two sides grew increasingly frustrated with one another. As council members talked over one another, Bibbee repeatedly gaveled the meeting to order and forced a vote. The freeze failed by a 3-2 margin. Bibbee, Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard voted against the idea, while Kirby and Billy Jackson voted in favor.
You can find out more about the hiring process for those four positions in today’s edition of the Decatur Daily or on the Daily’s website.
