Clear and cool tonight; Soaking rain showers ahead

Breezy winds will gradually subside after sunset tonight leaving us with fair skies and cooler overnight temperatures in the middle 40s.
Cloud cover will begin to move increase Wednesday with temperatures staying in the low 70s, rain showers will develop into the evening hours. More soaking rainfall is expected on Thursday with embedded thunderstorms, stronger storms may be possible Thursday morning but the severe weather threat will likely stay to our south. One to two inches of rain will be possible in most locations through Thursday evening adding to an already wet Spring season, some isolated flooding may be possible in some locations.
More sunshine on Friday will give us a chance to dry out a bit, high temperatures will be in the middle 70s to end the week. Next weekend has a chance at rain and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.
The longer term temperatures is looking near average to below average with temperatures staying in the 60s and 70s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.