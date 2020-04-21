Athens Youth Commission makes cards for the developmentally disabled

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Athens Youth Commission are reaching out to some of the most vulnerable members of their community to make sure they are not forgotten right now.
They created cards to send to the people who use the Birdie Thornton Center.
The center helps people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.
Members of the youth commission often visit the center, but it is currently closed. These cards are designed to be a placeholder for those visits.
“Our friends are sad because they don’t get to see each other every day. They’re not getting to go do their jobs that they do at the center and out in the community” said city spokeswoman Holly Hollman.
The youth commission is also sending some cards to care homes in Scotland as a gesture of friendship to Athens’ sister city.
