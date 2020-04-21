Alabama A&M faces uncertain football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The college football season traditionally begins the end of August or the first week of September for college football programs. Could this change because of this pandemic? Had the opportunity to talk to Alabama A&M athletics director Bryan Hicks who told me that everything is on the table when dealing with the college football season.
“Especially at schools our size and our budget size, it’s extremely important,” Hicks said. “It’s 30 ,to 40 percent of our budget itself. It’s one of the larger sports. When we look at it, we not only look at it as the value that it does for the university as a whole, but financially and supporting those.”
Alabama has a handful of non-conference games that will generate revenue for this program. They have UAB. They play at Mississippi State this year as well. Big games for a program that rely on these Division One programs to fulfill the needs of their entire athletic department.
